RECALL ALERT: 6,400 lbs of sausage patties sold at Walmart recalled for possible salmonella

(WIAT & CNN ) Before you cook your next breakfast meal, you may want to double-check your sausage patties.



George’s Prepared Foods is recalling more than 6,400 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage and turkey sausage patty products that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, the products were shipped nationwide and produced on the following dates:

April 19

April 27

May 7

May 9

Here are the products being recalled:

24.92-oz. packages containing “ Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with a use-by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

with a use-by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894. 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties ” with a use-by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

” with a use-by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897. 35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with a use-by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

An establishment number of “EST. M2206T” or “P-2260T” is printed on the packaging. Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact George’s Prepared Foods’ Customer Care Line at (800) 471-9665.

There haven’t been any illnesses reported yet, but George’s and the USDA urge consumers to throw away or return the recalled products.

Symptoms of salmonella present anywhere from 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product. The most common symptoms include diarrhea, fever and cramps, which typically last up to a week, the USDA said.