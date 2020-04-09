MISSING ALERT: ‘Real Housewives’ star seeks info on missing 77-year-old mother

ATLANTA, GA (WIAT & CNN) A Former cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is searching for her 77-year-old mother.

Sheree Whitfield is asking the public for help locating her mother, Thelma Ferguson.

According to Atlanta Police, Ferguson’s family has not seen her since March 23rd.



Whitfield says her mom is known for taking trips and not telling relatives where she is going.

But she has never been out of touch this long.

That is why Whitfield says she is turning to social media for help.

The Sandy Springs Police Department says Ms. Ferguson was last seen wearing gray pants, black shirt and driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord bearing Georgia tag: RMZ5773.

Family and Police say Ms. Ferguson has ties to the states of Ohio and California.



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Ferguson is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Gehricke at 770-551-6923 or via email at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov.