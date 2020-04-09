MISSING ALERT: ‘Real Housewives’ star seeks info on missing 77-year-old mother

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, GA (WIAT & CNN) A Former cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is searching for her 77-year-old mother.

Sheree Whitfield is asking the public for help locating her mother, Thelma Ferguson.

According to Atlanta Police, Ferguson’s family has not seen her since March 23rd.

Whitfield says her mom is known for taking trips and not telling relatives where she is going.
But she has never been out of touch this long.

That is why Whitfield says she is turning to social media for help.

View this post on Instagram

Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!! I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother's safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I'm also pretty private when it comes to my family. Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home. HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work. As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other…. Family is everything! I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home. And know that our family will be internally grateful. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 **If anyone has any information we ask that you please call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov. 🙏🏾 Thank you!

A post shared by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on

The Sandy Springs Police Department says Ms. Ferguson was last seen wearing gray pants, black shirt and driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord bearing Georgia tag: RMZ5773.

Family and Police say Ms. Ferguson has ties to the states of Ohio and California.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Ferguson is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Gehricke at 770-551-6923 or via email at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES