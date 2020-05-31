Protests for George Floyd continues throughout Central Alabama

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sunday, protesters lined up on Highway 31 in Hoover following the national call of justice for George Floyd.

This comes after Saturday night’s protests, where protesters lined the same street and Hoover City Hall with signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe.”

In Tuscaloosa, protesters also rallied for justice for Floyd.

