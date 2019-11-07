Progressive’s Keys to Progress donate vehicle to Birmingham Military Veteran

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Thursday, November 7, more than 100 veterans and their families will be getting the keys to newly-refurbished vehicles as part of Progressive’s seventh annual Keys to Progress® event. The cars will help them extend their mission to help veterans.

A Birmingham veteran and her family will be honored on Nov. 7 at Courtesy Buick GMC, one of the more than 60 locations participating this year. Since the start of the Keys to Progress event,

Progressive has donated considerable time and resources to provide more than 600 military families and organizations with reliable transportation and, this year, we’re donating over 100 more.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, approximately forty percent of veterans live in rural areas where affordable transportation options are limited, and where it’s necessary for them to travel great distances to receive medical care, reach employment centers, and access other services.

The Progressive Keys to Progress program provides direct assistance to veterans and their families to provide reliable transportation so they can get back on the road faster and move forward in life.

In Birmingham, the donated vehicle was refurbished by Courtesy Buick GMC.

Several organizations are teaming up with Progressive to make Keys to Progress a reality, including the National Auto Body Council™ (NABC) and its body shop members, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Veracity Research Co. Investigations (VRC), 1-800-Charity Cars, Copart, Pep Boys and Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc.