President Trump, first lady Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the president. The president’s positive coronavirus test comes after he and first lady were exposed to one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, who tested positive Thursday.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER,” the President said on Twitter.

Both the president and the first lady began self-quarantining Thursday night after receiving word of Hicks’ positive test.

According to a memo from the president’s physician, the president and the first lady “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescense.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” wrote Sean Conley, physician to the president. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

(Memorandum provided by White House spokesman Judd Deere)

Melania Trump announced on Twitter early Friday that she and the president “are feeling good” and that she has “postponed all upcoming engagements.”

“Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” the first lady said.

The 74-year-old president is considered at higher risk for complications given his age. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people in the age range of 65 to 74 are 5 times more likely to be hospitalized than someone 18-29. Similarly, someone in that age group is 90 times more likely to die from the disease.

As NewsNation previously reported, Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement on the diagnosis early Friday, saying “Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump and our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a statement on Twitter early Friday, saying “the strength of the entire country is with” the president and the first lady.

She said “America stands united. Our country stands strong. Your president will continue to put the People first!”

Stephanie Grisham, White House chief of staff and spokesperson for the first lady, also took to Twitter, saying “Nothing will stop @POTUS & @FLOTUS from fighting for the American people! Out country is strong & we will get through this together.”

Full memorandum from White House physician:

