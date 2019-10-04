Pratt City couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

PRATT CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Arthur and Bernice Lewis met in Lowndes County, a little more than 73 years ago. Bernice, 86, says it was not love at first sight. In fact, she says she didn’t like Arthur at first. Arthur, 93. says when friends introduced the couple, they told him she liked him. Well, after he continued to spend time with Bernice, she not only started liking him, she eventually fell in love.

The couple got married on September 28, 1949. By that time Arthur referred to Bernice as his best friend.

He said, “To have a good best friend, I don’t think you can beat that.”

Arthur is a Navy vet. Bernice is a former nurse. They had five children: four daughters and a son. They have lived in their Pratt City home for 65 years.

We asked them how they were able to make their love last for seven decades and counting.

Arthur told us, “You gon’ have to give sometimes. You ain’t gon’ be right all the time.”

And Bernice said it’s all about faith. “I was taught to believe in prayer. Whatever, I needed, I went to the Lord first, and that gave me strength.”