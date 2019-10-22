Powerball, Mega Millions tickets to go on sale in Mississippi Jan. 30

It’s official another state has joined the lottery train!

Powerball and Mega Millions tickets will go on sale in Mississippi Jan. 30, state lottery officials made the announcement Tuesday.

Drawings for both games occur twice per week and have had jackpots reaching more than $1 billion. Powerball drawings are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while Mega Millions drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The first $80 million of net lottery annual proceeds will go toward infrastructure needs around the state, state lottery officials said.



After that 10-year period, lottery proceeds collections up to $80 million will go into the state’s general fund. Any net proceeds over $80 million will be sent to the Education Enhancement Fund, which helps fund pre-k and the classroom supply fund, according to the law that was passed in 2018.



Lottery officials announced earlier this month that scratch-off tickets will go on sale Nov 25.