Police: Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing of man outside Popeyes in Maryland

FILE- This undated photo provided by the Prince George’s County Police Department shows Ricoh McClain. McClain, the suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man outside a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland has been arrested. A tweet Thursday morning, Nov. 14, 2019, from Prince George’s County police confirmed the capture of McClain. He was wanted on murder charges in the death of Kevin Tyrell Davis. (Courtesy of Prince George’s County Police Department via AP, File)

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA & WIAT) — Prince George’s County Police have arrested the man wanted for the deadly stabbing of another man outside of a Popeyes restaurant in Oxon Hill, Maryland last week.

Thirty-year-old Ricoh McClain was located and arrested and authorities are not providing additional information at this time as their investigation continues.

A warrant was issued for McClain’s arrest and he was facing charges of first and second-degree murder.

On Nov. 4, McClain stabbed and killed 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis after the victim arrived to Popeyes and appeared to cut in line staring a dispute that moved outside of the restaurant, according to investigators.

Police say there was a line for Popeyes’ heavily promoted chicken sandwich at the Livingston Road restaurant. Davis arrived at the store and appeared to have tried to cut in line, starting a dispute with another man that was captured by security cameras.