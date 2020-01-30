Police looking for missing Graysville man

(WIAT) — A missing person’s notice has been issued for Michael Lynn Dillard by the City of Graysville Alabama Facebook page on Monday. Dillard is 5’9, 160 pounds with having brown hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo of a shamrock across his neck.
If you see Dillard, please contact the Graysville Police Department at (205) 880-0911.
