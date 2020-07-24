WATCH: Police investigating report of possible human remains found inside burnt car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a report of possible human remains found inside a burnt car in southwest Birmingham.

The news was first announced by the department through their Twitter page.

The scene is under an active death investigation. There has been no confirmation if the skeletal remains are human.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

