WATCH: Police investigating report of possible human remains found inside burnt car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a report of possible human remains found inside a burnt car in southwest Birmingham.

The news was first announced by the department through their Twitter page.

🚨 BPD has recieved a report of possible human remains located inside a burned vehicle in southwest Birmingham 🚨 — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) July 24, 2020

The scene is under an active death investigation. There has been no confirmation if the skeletal remains are human.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

