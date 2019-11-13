Police: Clark Atlanta student strangled by roommate’s boyfriend; suspects placed body in bin hidden in park

ATLANTA, GA – (WIAT & CNN) We are learning more details in the investigation of the murder of 21-year-old Clark Atlanta student, Alexis Crawford.

According to Atlanta Police, Alexis Crawford was strangled to death by Barron Brantley.

21-year-old Alexis Crawford

Authorities say 21-year-old Crawford and her roommate Jordyn Jones, were fighting in their off-campus apartment early October 31st, when Jones’ boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley intervened and choked Crawford until she died.

21-year-old Jordyn Jones & 21-year-old Barron Brantley

According to the court documents, Jones and Brantley then put Crawford’s body in the bin and took it to park in Decatur, Georgia.

Jones and Brantley are in police custody and face charges of malice murder.

Crawford’s remains were found at the park on November 8. She was reported missing by her mother November 1st. Five days after Crawford filed a police report accusing Brantley of what Atlanta Police describe as “unwanted kissing and touching.”