Pence tells troops in Texas that terrorism fight ‘goes on’

Vice President Mike Pence is welcomed by active duty soldiers, friends, and family after an introduction by Major General Ken Kemper on Fort Hood on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.(Jeromiah Lizama/The Killeen Daily Herald via AP)

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence used a stop at an Army post in Texas to praise U.S. military forces in Syria whose weekend pursuit of an Islamic leader led to terrorist’s death.

Pence on Tuesday addressed troops at Fort Hood. In a patriotic message before a large U.S. flag, he said, “The fight against terrorism goes on.”

Pence offered greetings from President Donald Trump. He said Trump has “been working to make the strongest military in the history of the world.”

WATCH: Vice President Pence speaks the troops at Fort Hood

Pence joined Trump in the situation room observing U.S. troops chasing Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Trump on Sunday announced al-Baghdadi detonated an explosive vest to kill himself.

Pence earlier observed Fort Hood troops in weapons exercises. He was scheduled to be at a GOP fundraiser in Austin later in the day.