Pence campaigning for GOP governor nominee in Mississippi

Top Stories

by: By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and KEVIN McGILL Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation Honors in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds have filed into a convention hall on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast to hear Vice President Mike Pence campaign for the Republican nominee for governor.

Pence and Tate Reeves, currently the lieutenant governor, are appearing Monday at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

Reeves faces fourth-term Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two lesser-known candidates Tuesday. The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited by law to two terms.

President Donald Trump campaigned for Reeves on Friday at a rally in the northeastern Mississippi city of Tupelo.

Mississippi is having its most competitive governor’s race since 2003, when the state’s last Democratic governor was unseated by a Republican.

Reeves and Hood are spending millions, with support from Republican and Democratic national governors’ groups.

WATCH: VICE PRESIDENT PENCE RALLY IN MS

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE RALLY IN MS

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE RALLY IN MS | Vice President Mike Pence rallies in Biloxi, Mississippi, with gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves.

Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, November 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events