CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Clanton’s newly approved entertainment district is open for business just in time for the weekend.

The streets of Downtown Clanton were booming as the city kicked off its new Peach Entertainment District.

“I came out and listened to the music and entertainment out here and great weather,” Amy Hardigree said.

The new district allows for outdoor entertainment and alcohol consumption under certain guidelines. Residents must have a special cup to carry drinks around the designated area.

“It’s great, I think it’s great. You see all the people out. It couldn’t be better weather,” Mayor Jeff Mims said.

The goal is to bring more business to the downtown area. It’s something Mayor Mims said is needed.

“These business owners, some of them are open through here tonight. I was just talking to some across the street who came out to see what’s going on and they’re excited about the opportunities for them,” Mims said.

It’s also brining more foot traffic to local businesses along the mapped-out district.

“We have a tent set up and we’re able to talk to everyone that’s coming up to us and we can gain relationships with these people,” Mason Kerth said.

And those relationships are something Mayor Mims hopes will continue to grow.

“We’re talking to some more folks about coming into town and more restaurants. Matter of fact I think we may have been able to land us a good one today. It’s just going to get better and better,” Mims said.

Kerth said it was a perfect way to kick off a beautiful weekend.

“This is what’s making everybody come together so it’s been really good,” Kerth said.

The entertainment district operates Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight.