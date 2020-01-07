Parents of 11-month-old get prison in death of abused, drugged baby

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) The parents of an 11-month-old girl who was born addicted to methadone and died after being fatally overdosed with antihistamine have received lengthy prison sentences.

News outlets report Joshua Foster was sentenced Monday to life in prison and Porsha Bole was sentenced to 50 years.

Prosecutors and medical experts said Arianna Foster had up to three times the recommended amount of antihistamines in her body when she died.

Court records say the bed sore-ridden baby also was starved, gaining only a single pound in between her birth and death.

The couple’s two other children, both toddlers, have been placed in state care.