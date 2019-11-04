Panels release first transcripts from closed-door interviews

Breaking News
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, arrives during the ongoing House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The three committees leading the Democrats’ impeachment probe have released the first transcripts of closed-door interviews as part of their inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

The panels released testimony from former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Yovanovitch was pushed out of her job in May on Trump’s orders.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says the panels are releasing the transcripts so “the American public will begin to see for themselves.”

Republicans have called for the release of the transcripts as Democrats have held the initial interviews in private.

