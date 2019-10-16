Over 300 alleged pedophiles arrested in the largest child porn website takedown

(CBS & WIAT) — The Department of Justice announced the takedown of one of the largest child pornography websites on the dark web.



WATCH: Child Predator Arrest Press Conference

The DOJ announced that the operation resulted in the arrest of 337 alleged pedophiles in 38 countries and rescued 23 children from abusive situations.



The operation was a partnership between DOJ, the IRS and ICE and law enforcement officials traced Bitcoin payments in order to find users and the administrator of the website.

