Oprah to host 2 town hall events about race: ‘Where do we go from here?’

(WIAT & CNN) Oprah is taking on the discussion about race.

OWN, The Oprah Winfrey Network is airing a two-night special called “Own Spotlight: Where do we go from here?”



Oprah will speak with a variety of Black leaders, activists, and artists about systemic racism and current issues black Americans face.

Among those expected to speak, Former Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.



Part one will air Tuesday, with part two airing the following day..

It will start at 9 p.m. Eastern/ 8 p.m. Central.

It’s available to watch on OWN and the Discovery Family TV apps. It will also stream on Own’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram Channels.