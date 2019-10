BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) We are following breaking news of a shooting on Pearson Avenue in Birmingham.

Sgt. Williams with the Birmingham Police Department says, one person has been shot in the chest and was taken to UAB hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: Birmingham Police investigating a shooting on Pearson Avenue

No suspect in custody at this time.



This is an ongoing investigation.