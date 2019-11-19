Ohio mother accused of smothering her 3 sons to death appears in court

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN & WIAT) – The mother accused of smothering her three young sons’ death appeared before a Logan County judge Tuesday.

Brittany Pilkington, 27 from Bellefontaine, is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.

She confessed to smothering her children shortly after she was arrested in 2016. A part of her confession was thrown out by Logan County courts, but much of it will be allowed as evidence if the case proceeds to trial after a ruling in February. The trial was scheduled to begin in September but was continued to January 2020.

Over a 13-month period, she is accused of smothering her infant son Niall in 2014, 4-year-old son Gavin less than a year later and infant son Noah in 2015.

Pilkington has been in jail since she was arrested and charged.

Brittany Pilkington’s defense lawyers argued her taped, two-hour interrogation with Bellefontaine Police from last year should be thrown out and not heard by a jury.

In the tape, Pilkington allegedly confesses saying things like “I put a blanket over his head.”

3-month-old Noah died Aug. 18, 2015, six days after a judge granted custody back to Brittany Pilkington.

The defense claimed Pilkington was coerced and shouldn’t have been interrogated the same day her third son, Noah was found dead. The prosecution said she never asked for a lawyer, refused bathroom breaks and described her as “emotionless.”In the video, Bellefontaine Detective Dwight Salyers asks Brittany if everything she said was true, she replied, “yes.”

Police have also accused Pilkington of killing 3-month-old Niall Pilkington in July 2014 and 4-year-old Gavin Pilkington in April. All three boys were found dead within 13 months.

At the end of the hearing, a judge asked for a transcript of the two-hour interrogation. The court is scheduled to last the rest of the week.

The judge is expected to decide if the taped interrogation will be heard by a jury, death penalty specifications and whether to hold three separate trials for each child.