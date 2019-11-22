Officials release identities of two airmen killed in aircraft mishap at Vance Air Force Base

ENID, OK – (WIAT & CNN) Officials with Vance Air Force Base on Friday released the identities of two airmen killed in an aircraft incident during a training mission.

According to Officials, the airmen have been identified as:

Lt. Col. John “Matt” Kincade, 47, an instructor pilot assigned to the 5th Flying Training Squadron. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

2nd Lt. Travis B. Wilkie, 23, a student pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron. He is survived by his wife, parents and sister.

According to Vance officials, two Air Force T-38 Talons assigned to the Air Force base were involved in the mishap at about 9:10 a.m. Thursday.

At the time of the mishap, the aircraft was performing a routine formation training mission.

There were two people on board each aircraft, officials said.

Authorities say one aircraft, with its nose broken, landed upside down during the landing phase of the mission. It slid several yards, coming to rest in a grassy area. The other one landed upright.

This is an ongoing investigation.