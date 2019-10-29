Obamas in Chicago for third annual Obama Foundation Summit

FILE – In this Oct. 31, 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama and the first lady Michelle Obama dance with kids to the beat of “Thriller” during a Halloween celebration at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. The Obama summer playlist has everyone from Drake and Beyonce to Steely Dan and Frank Sinatra. Barack Obama tweeted 44 songs Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, that he and his wife, Michelle, have been listening to. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

CHICAGO, IL. ( WGN &WIAT) Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama are in Chicago Tuesday for the third annual Obama Foundation Summit.



The Summit is a two-day event that is being held at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Bronzeville.

The purpose of the event is to bring leaders from around the world to exchange ideas and knowledge.



WATCH: OBAMA FOUNDATION SUMMIT

OBAMA FOUNDATION SUMMIT OBAMA FOUNDATION SUMMIT | Barack & Michelle Obama host the 3rd Annual Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

OBAMA FOUNDATION SUMMIT OBAMA FOUNDATION SUMMIT | Barack & Michelle Obama host the 3rd annual Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago (Part 1)DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2MUp1fN Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Among the speakers are writer and producer Ava DuVernay, actor Billy Porter, actress Yara Shahidi and musicians Mavis Staples and Jeff Tweedy.

Writer, Producer Ava DuVernay

The event also features a first look at the latest redesign for the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.

