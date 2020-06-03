WATCH: President Obama speaks about ‘Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence’

(WIAT) – President Barack Obama will address the recent protests against police violence as the nation continues to deal with civil unrest.

The 44th President will hold a virtual town hall hosted by My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a program of the Obama Foundation, on “Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence.”



President Obama along with local and national leaders will discuss the tragic events of recent weeks, the history of police violence in America, and specific action steps needed to transform a system that has led to the loss of too many lives.

This will be Obama’s first on-camera comments since the death of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests. He will be joined by police reform activists and public figures.



Speaks expected to participate in the Town Hall with President Barack Obama:

Hon. Eric H. Holder, Jr.

Former U.S. Attorney General, Obama Administration

Rashad Robinson

President, Color of Change

Brittany Packnett Cunningham

NBC News and MSNBC Contributor; Co-Founder, Campaign Zero;

Former Member, President Obama’s 21st Century Policing Task Force

Phillipe Cunningham

City Council Representative, Ward 4, City of Minneapolis

Playon Patrick

Youth Leader, MBK Columbus, OH; Incoming Freshman, The Ohio State University



According to the Obama.org, over 1,000 people are killed by police every year in America, and Black people are three times more likely to be killed than white people. But with that, everyone can take steps and make reforms to combat police violence and systemic racism within law enforcement.

President Obama pushed many of these reforms during his time in office, and started the My Brother’s Keeper initiative in the wake of Trayvon Martin’s death to break down barriers and expand opportunity for boys and young men of color. But far more progress remains to be made. We’re inspired by those protesting for accountability and change, even in the face of a pandemic.



If you’re looking for additional ways to advocate for change, below you’ll find resources to learn about police violence and antiracism, as well as actions you can take to encourage reform, from organizations who have been working on these issues at the local and national level for years. And be sure to read the statements from President Obama and Mrs. Obama on the killing of George Floyd, and learn more about the work of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

For more information visit, obama.org.

