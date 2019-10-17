Northeast officials team up to push pot, vaping regulations

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, a man exhales a puff of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. During a Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 congressional subcommittee hearing, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since the previous week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illnesses. Nine deaths have been reported. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NEW YORK (AP) — The governors from several Northeastern states say they want to work together to regulate marijuana and vaping.

Democratic governors from New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania met Thursday in New York City with health and legislative officials.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a lack of federal action on pot and vaping regulations means it’s up to states to act.



Several of the governors have unsuccessfully pushed for their states to allow recreational pot sales in the last year. Officials from the four states are conferring with each other as they consider next steps.

Cuomo says marijuana is often vaped and that states should consider that when considering marijuana legalization.