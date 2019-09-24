Ninth Vaping death in the U.S. reported; over 500 lung-injury related illnesses

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

(CBS & CNN) – Another vaping related death brings the toll nationwide to nine.

The Governor of Kansas says a man over the age of 50 died recently after an illness linked to vaping. Governor Laura Kelly says the man also had underlying health conditions.

Several others have fallen ill from vaping Kansas as the number of vaping illnesses around the U.S. continue to increase.

The CDS says there have been 530 confirmed and probable cases of lung injury related to E-cigarettes as of September 17th. That is a 40% jump from last weeks.

CDC also says half of those patients are under 25 years old. Health experts say it may be due to a perception vaping is safer than traditional smoking.



Doctors are now urging anyone who vapes and develop any symptoms, like a cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, or abdominal pains to seek medical attention immediately. For more information on vaping and vaping related illness visit: www.cdc.gov/tobacco



