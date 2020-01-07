Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out coming to the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) WILDIN! WILDIN! WILDIN! The Magic City is about to be WILD and LIT!

Nick Cannon is kicking off his 2020 Nationwide Tour of his popular show, ‘Wild ‘N Out Live.’ And he is bringing it right here to Birmingham.

Based on the MTV show, the live performance will feature stand-up comedy routines and music performed by platinum-selling singer Saweetie.

You have the chance to participate in exciting fun and games.

The excitement is coming to Magic City Friday, March 27th at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 10th.

For more information on tickets and the show visit.