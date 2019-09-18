New health guidelines say most young children should avoid plant-based milk

(WIAT & CNN) – Parents you may want to pay more attention to the type of milk that you are giving your children, with that bowl of cereal in the morning.

Experts are weighing in on how plant-based milk stacks up against Cow’s Milk for kids.

New Health Guidelines say most children under five should avoid plant-based milk.

That’s because of milk made from rice, coconut, oats or other blends may not have the key nutrients kids need in their early developmental stages.

Kids should also avoid diet drinks, flavored milks, sugary drinks and limit how much juice they drink.



The recommendations come from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Economy of Pediatrics, and the American Heart Association.



For more details from the American Heart Association visit: https://www.heart.org/en/news/2019/09/18/what-should-your-baby-or-child-be-drinking-health-groups-now-agree