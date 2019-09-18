New health guidelines say most young children should avoid plant-based milk

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT & CNN) – Parents you may want to pay more attention to the type of milk that you are giving your children, with that bowl of cereal in the morning.

Experts are weighing in on how plant-based milk stacks up against Cow’s Milk for kids.

New Health Guidelines say most children under five should avoid plant-based milk.

That’s because of milk made from rice, coconut, oats or other blends may not have the key nutrients kids need in their early developmental stages.

Kids should also avoid diet drinks, flavored milks, sugary drinks and limit how much juice they drink.

The recommendations come from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Economy of Pediatrics, and the American Heart Association.

For more details from the American Heart Association visit: https://www.heart.org/en/news/2019/09/18/what-should-your-baby-or-child-be-drinking-health-groups-now-agree

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events