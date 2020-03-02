New Hampshire health officials confirm the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus

In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, workers in protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the COVID-19 at an indoor gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea. As the coronavirus spreads around the world, many events that normally would draw large numbers of people are being canceled or played without fans. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

CONCORD, NH – (WMUR & CNN) The first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in New Hampshire has been confirmed, officials announced Monday.

According to health officials, the unidentified patient is an adult from Grafton County.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health president Joanne Conroy confirmed the patient is an employee of Dartmouth-Hitchcock, which is a medical center in the area.

Officials said the patient is not sick enough to be hospitalized and is currently isolated at home.

Authorities say the person recently traveled to Italy, where more than 1,000 cases of the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus have been identified.