NATIONWIDE AMBER ALERT: $4,000 reward offered for information about missing 5-year-old Florida girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIAT & CNN) There is now a $4,000 reward for information about a missing 5-year-old girl in Jacksonville, Florida.

Police say Taylor Rose Williams was last seen in her room on Tuesday night.

But an unidentified person called 911 saying the little girl was not in her bedroom the next morning and the back door was unlocked.

A Nationwide Amber Alert was issued for Williams on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, investigators announced the child’s mother is no longer cooperating with the police and she has ties to Alabama.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen Taylor with her mother any time in the last 6 months to call the police.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Taylor Rose Williams or knows anything about this investigation please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

Or contact FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774.

