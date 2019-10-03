State Fairgoers possibly exposed to Legionnaires’ disease; multiple cases reported

FLETCHER, N.C. (WNCN & WIAT) – Multiple cases of Legionnaires’ disease are being investigated after reports of an outbreak at the North Carolina Mountain State Fair.
The fair happened early September in Fletcher, North Carolina.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services along with the Buncombe and Henderson County Health Departments are looking into the possibility of multiple fairgoers who may have been exposed to Legionella bacteria.
The NC Mountain State Fair ran from Sept. 6 to 15.
WATCH: North Carolina State fair Legionnaires Disease outbreak lawsuit press conference
Health officials are urging anyone who attended to fair and who are experiencing symptoms of pneumonia, like cough, fever or shortness of breath to see a doctor right away and talk with them about Legionnaires’ disease.
Legionnaires’ disease is a form of bacterial pneumonia.
A person may develop Legionnaires’ disease when they breathe in a mist or accidentally swallow water into the lungs that contains Legionella bacteria.
In North Carolina, more than 150 cases of Legionnaires’ disease are reported each year.
WATCH: State Officials hold a press conference regarding multiple cases of Legionnaires’ disease
Symptoms typically begin two to 10 days after exposure and can include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches.
Legionnaires’ disease is a serious illness but can be treated effectively with antibiotics. Legionella bacteria can also cause a milder flu-like illness called Pontiac fever, which resolves without treatment.
Most healthy people exposed to Legionella bacteria do not get sick.