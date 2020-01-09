Deadly Officer-involved shooting at Mobile County Walmart; suspect attempted to attack officer with hammer

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG &WIAT) — UPDATE (2:30 p.m.) —The husband of a woman who works at the Walmart told our Sister station WKRG News 5 the man shot and killed by a deputy stole about $1,200 dollars worth of electronics.

He walked out of the grocery side of the stores. He says associates attempted to stop the man, but he picked up something that looked like a hammer or machete next to the door. The man then crossed the Walmart parking lot, to near the Foosacklys, where the deputy attempted to stop him and tased him. The tasing did not stop the man and that was when the deputy shot and killed him.



2:10 pm. Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms the suspect is dead. He says the suspect is a 34-year-old white male from Mississippi.

According to Officials, deputies responded to a call of a man shoplifting at the Semmes Walmart in Mobile County around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

When they arrived on the scene they saw the suspect in the parking lot. Authorities say the man was not compliant and he attempted to attack the deputy with a hammer.

The Deputy then went for his taser to stop the suspect but he continued to attempt to attack the officer and that is when he was shot.

Authorities say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

