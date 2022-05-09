BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Central Alabama mothers continue to struggle finding baby formula as shelves remain empty or stock is limited.

Supply chain issues, high demand, and recent recalls have combined to make it difficult for families across the state and country.

Katy Smith lives in the Birmingham area and has been using formula to feed her second child, Russell. She is one of many mothers who is not able to breast feed.

“It is not something that is possible for my family right now and that is due to the medication that I need to keep myself happy and healthy,” said Smith.

Smith has been fortunate to have her family help purchase formula but has seen prices rise as a result of the issues. Many stores are limiting the amount of products being sold at one time.

“We have been ordering online and certain brands and things are just completely out– it’ll say backordered to I don’t know when,” said Smith.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is monitoring the situation, but has no control over the retail supply. There is no timetable on when you may find shelves full again.

“The main thing we are trying to get parents not to do is panic buy,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH.

ADPH is encouraging mothers to consider alternative or store brands after conversations with health care providers.

Doctors are warning against buying unregulated products overseas, from untrusted sellers, or trying to alter formula at home.

“It is very important to not either mess with the concentration of formula to put more water into it to stretch it or to make it yourself because those aspects can be very dangerous,” said Stubblefield.

Stubblefield said other animal milks may not provide adequate nutrition until a child reaches a certain age. Parents are encouraged to talk with their doctors about the appropriate timeline for making a switch.

He knows there are plenty of mothers who aren’t able to breastfeed, but wants families to consider all options.

“If you are a mother watching this who is expecting, you may want to strongly consider breastfeeding your own child for no other reason than you know there is a regular supply and to work with your lactation consultant,” Stubblefield said. “If you are currently breastfeeding and thinking about switching over and have the ability to continue to breastfeed, at this point it might be very beneficial.”

Parents like Smith have expressed frustration, but many are using social media groups to connect with other mothers in hopes of finding supplies.

“It has been heartbreaking to see and it has also been really inspiring to see mothers step up for other mothers and have them helping with things like finding a local pediatrician that may have samples of that formula,” said Smith.

Smith leads an organization called Mama’s Joy that collects donations like formula, diapers, and wipes for mothers in need. The group partners with Bundles of Hope.

With the recent shortage, the group hasn’t been able to provide many resources for formula, but parents can learn more about donating and other resources by clicking here.