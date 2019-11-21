Mother of missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl moved to jail; being held on $1 million bond

(CNN) Authorities say the mother of a missing 5-year-old Jacksonville, Florida girl has been moved to Jacksonville jail.

After spending a week in the hospital for an apparent overdose, 27-year-old is charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators in the disappearance of 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams.

Taylor Rose Williams

Briana Williams is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.

Her daughter was the subject of nationwide Amber Alert after the mom reported her missing on November 6th.

Nearly a week later, authorities found human remains in Demopolis, Alabama.

They are still working to confirm whose remains they are.

WATCH: NATIONWIDE AMBER ALERT PRESS CONFERENCE

