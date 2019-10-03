4 hospitalized after a parachute training exercise

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on an Army training parachute accident (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Authorities say four of the 32 soldiers injured in a night parachute exercise in Mississippi have been admitted to a hospital.

Forrest General Hospital trauma medical director Dr. Duncan Donald says most were hurt trying to get out of trees in the dark and falling to the ground.

Officials say about 650 soldiers based in Alaska were blown into trees while jumping into Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. A news release says 32 were injured. An Army parachute battalion commander wrote on Facebook that 87 were blown into trees and one had a broken back.

Donald says some soldiers had fractured vertebrae, but their spinal cords were OK. He says all should be fully recovered within three months.

2:20 p.m.

Officials say 32 parachuting soldiers were injured and 18 of them hospitalized during a night exercise in Mississippi, and one suffered a broken back.

Officials say about 650 soldiers based in Alaska were jumping in to open a 10-day training exercise at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, and 87 of them were blown into pine trees. A news release says 32 were injured.

Lt. Col. Matthew Myer is commander of the Army first parachute battalion. He wrote on Facebook that 87 soldiers were blown into trees. He said the soldier with the spinal injury was among 18 who “required care,” and are all expected to recover. He says spinal surgery was a success and the soldier “is expected to recover well.”

2 a.m.

At least 22 soldiers training at a Mississippi military base have been injured during a night parachuting exercise.

U.S. Army spokesman John Pennell tells WDAM-TV that at least 15 people hurt at Camp Shelby were treated by medics and another seven were hospitalized. Staff Sgt. John Healy says none of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening. Camp Shelby Cmdr. Col. Bobby Ginn says the troopers belong to the 4th Brigade of the 25th Infantry Division stationed at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

Pennell says about 89 paratroopers were on the plane for the Wednesday night exercise. Healy says about 650 soldiers were involved in the exercise. About 3,000 troops from the Alaska base are at monthlong training at Camp Shelby called “Operation Arctic Anvil.”

11:00 a.m. – FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV & WIAT) – More than 20 paratroopers were injured when they landed outside their target zone in trees during training at Camp Shelby in Mississippi Wednesday (10/2/19) night, military officials said. There was no word on why the troops missed their mark.

A U.S. Army spokesman told CBS News 22 troops were hurt, with seven brought to an area hospital and the rest treated by medics at the scene. A staff sergeant at the base told CBS News that many soldiers were lightly to moderately wounded – most sustained scrapes.

The Army’s Alaska-based 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, said some 650 soldiers were starting a 10-day training exercise at the time.The troops were participating in Arctic Anvil, the largest exercise Camp Shelby has ever hosted.

Paratroopers were injured during a training exercise at Camp Shelby. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office confirms a number of soldiers were taken to Forrest General Hospital. Here is a full statement from the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division:

“At 8:00 P.M. this evening the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, United States Army Alaska, conducted an Airborne Operation on Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg, Miss., with approximately 650 Soldiers jumping in to begin at ten-day training exercise. We are still consolidating Soldiers on the drop zone at this time. Airborne Operations all bear an inherent risk.



We strive to mitigate this risk as much as possible. Forrest General Hospital was notified prior to the jump of the potential influx of patients and the types of injuries to be expected and emergency vehicles were on standby at Camp Shelby prior to the jump.

We are grateful for the overwhelming support that we have received from units here on Camp Shelby as well as local first responders. The entire community has come together to ensure that we are able to provide expert treatment to any Soldiers who were injured during the Airborne Operation. Confirmed injuries are not known at this time.

Once all Soldiers have been accounted for, our goal is ultimately to continue training. Despite the challenges that we currently face, Soldiers always place the mission first.”