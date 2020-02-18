More drenching rains take aim at flood-ravaged South

This drone photo provided by Hardin County Fire Department, Savannah, Tenn. on Feb. 15, 2030, shows the landslide on Chalk bluff on the Tennessee River. Authorities say two homes were destroyed when a hillside collapsed near a swollen river in western Tennessee. News outlets report no one was injured in the slide, which occurred along the Tennessee River near the Hardin County community of Savannah.(Melvin Martin /Hardin County Fire Department, Savannah, Tenn. via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters say heavy rains are again expected in parts of the flood-ravaged South, prolonging the misery in neighborhoods surrounded by water.

Hard-hit central Mississippi was under a flash flood watch Tuesday. The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to 2 inches — with higher amounts possible in some spots — were expected to fall in a short amount of time in central Mississippi on Tuesday.

Forecasters say that could cause flash flooding and worsen ongoing river flooding in the region.

The National Weather Prediction Center says the threat of heavy rain Tuesday will be greatest across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.