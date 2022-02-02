FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) – Brookside Police continue to face more and more allegations of police brutality, excessive traffic enforcement, etc. during Tuesday’s Town Hall in Fultondale.

During the town hall, college student Jori Jones shared her encounter with former Police Chief Mike Jones.

“When they pulled me out of the car, they had the dogs through my car. They put the dogs on me. Officer Mike Jones, Chief Mike Jones, he tried to touch my face,” Jones said. “They left the scene with my keys. They left me on the side of the road. A dark road and endangered my life.”

State Representative Juandalynn Givan called the town hall. She says Tuesday’s testimonies were heartbreaking.

“But I was broken tonight. I was broken. These people are hurting,” Givan said.

Givan says Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office is investigating the situation in Brookside.

But the stories continued throughout the hour and a half. A young girl said she was pulled over and faced seven false charges.

“Carrying a concealed weapon. Possession of marijuana,” the girl claimed.

And some claim the price of tickets they had to pay was high.

“To pay for this ticket in Brookside, they charged me over $270 dollars,” one man said.

Even some people said they had firearms taken from their possession.

“I had 3 weapons at each stop. My dad have to give me a weapon because they kept taking my guns,’ another man said.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway was in attendance. He says he believes every claim made about Brookside.

“I apologize to the citizens that were here tonight that have a story on behalf of law enforcement. It should not have happened,” Pettway said.

Representative Givan says they plan to continue to press on the situation. During the meeting, she still called for Brookside Mayor Mike Bryan and other leaders to step down.

Mayor Bryan and the City of Brookside released the statement below about police reform on Tuesday.