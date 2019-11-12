Montgomery’s first African-American Mayor, Steven Reed sworn into office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT & AP) Voters in Alabama’s capital have elected the first black mayor in the city’s 200-year history. Tuesday, Steven Reed was officially sworn into office making history for not only Montgomery but the state of Alabama.

Probate Judge Steven Reed won a runoff election by a wide margin over David Woods, a white businessman.

Steven Reed – Mayor of Montgomery

WATCH: MONTGOMERY’S FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN MAYOR SWORN INTO OFFICE

Reed will be the first African American mayor of the city where Southern delegates voted to form the Confederacy in 1861.

He will replace current Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange, who did not seek reelection.

Former Mayor Todd Strange and Newly appointed Mayor Steven Reed

Reed is the first black probate judge of Montgomery County, and his father Joe Reed is the longtime leader of the black caucus of the Alabama Democratic Party.