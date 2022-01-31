BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A Monroe County woman has just returned home for the first time since August after her COVID battle sent her to Birmingham. Her case was so severe, she required a special device to support her failing lungs.

Jessica Coleman was on an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine combined with a ventilator. Dr. Keith Wille, UAB’s ECMO Program Medical Director, says the critically ill patients use ECMO to keep getting oxygen into their blood while their bodies cannot properly function on their own.

ECMO machines can be hard to come by.

“It was pretty bad for all of us,” Coleman’s son Hunter Salter said.

Salter and his two sisters got COVID-19 first at the beginning of August, then the whole family got it. Everyone got sick around the time that Coleman turned 45 years old.

“I remember bits and pieces of the hospital, but pretty much everything is gone,” Coleman said.

Coleman started treatment at a local hospital but wasn’t getting better – so Salter started calling around the country for help.

“We prayed and prayed and then UAB contacted us and told us they were coming to get her,” Salter said.

UAB sent Critical Care Transport to bring her to Birmingham. The flight was one of Coleman’s last memories until right before Christmas.

“The ECMO machine really supports patients that have either reached the limits of the ventilator or are failing despite ventilator support,” Wille said. “We get phone calls from surrounding states almost on a daily basis asking for availability and unfortunately we often have to say no because the hospital is at capacity.”

Wille said the ECMO machine works like a dialysis circuit – taking blood out of the body, giving it oxygen and returning it back to the body.

Coleman is one of the lucky ones. Wille said not every patient survives. Salter attributes God and all the doctors over the past six months who helped bring his mom home.

“He’s listening,” Salter said. “You pray and it’s going to happen. Just keep the faith.”

The family appreciates every moment together.

“Ready for that recovery, but I’m so glad to be home,” Coleman said.

Willie said ECMO helps them lower the settings on a ventilator to cause less stress on the lungs. He said as patients get better they can start to walk around the room using the device until they are able to move to recovery.

Coleman has several months of therapy ahead of her but is grateful to be alive.

Wille said to do what you can to stay away from the ICU and avoid ECMO if possible. He said most patients that need ECMO support tend to be unvaccinated. According to Wille, ECMO has been used since the 80’s and 90’s used for viruses like the flu – asthma attacks, COPD flairs and can also be used for heart failure support. Wille said it is typically used as a bridge to recovery or to destination therapy like a transplant or mechanical device to help.

Coleman was on a ventilator for more than five months and ECMO for three of them. Her family is grateful to Red Mountain Grace for helping them find affordable housing when they would visit Coleman in the hospital.