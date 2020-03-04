Mom of 2 missing kids to be sent to Idaho to face charges

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman is expected to be sent from Hawaii to Idaho to face charges in the disappearance of her young son and teenage daughter.
Lori Vallow was arrested last month in Hawaii on felony charges of child abandonment in Idaho.
The case has attracted attention with revelations of her doomsday beliefs and a series of mysterious deaths. The children vanished in September.
A defense attorney says Vallow shouldn’t be questioned without an attorney during the journey Wednesday.
She’s being held on $5 million bail, and her first court appearance in Idaho is Friday.