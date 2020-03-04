Mom of 2 missing kids to be sent to Idaho to face charges

This booking photo provided by Kauai police shows Lori Vallow. Vallow, the mother of two Idaho children missing since September was arrested Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Hawaii. Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, 46, was arrested on a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho, and was being held on $5 million bail, Kauai police said. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since late September, and police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger.” (Kauai police via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman is expected to be sent from Hawaii to Idaho to face charges in the disappearance of her young son and teenage daughter.

Lori Vallow was arrested last month in Hawaii on felony charges of child abandonment in Idaho.



The case has attracted attention with revelations of her doomsday beliefs and a series of mysterious deaths. The children vanished in September.

A defense attorney says Vallow shouldn’t be questioned without an attorney during the journey Wednesday.

She’s being held on $5 million bail, and her first court appearance in Idaho is Friday.