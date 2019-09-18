Mississippi reports first case of vaping-related lung illness

In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 photo, Marshfield High School Principal Robert Keuther displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students in such places as restrooms or hallways at the school in Marshfield, Mass. Illinois health officials are reporting what could be United States’ first death tied to vaping. In a Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, news release, the Illinois Department of Public Health says a person who recently vaped died after being hospitalized with “severe respiratory illness.” The agency didn’t give any other information about the patient, including a name or where the person lived. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

JACKSON, MS – (WIAT & WJTV) The first case of vaping-related lung illness has been reported in Mississippi, according to health officials.

There have been 380 cases of lung illness reported nationwide from 36 states and one U.S. territory. Seven deaths have been reported from seven states.

Most of the cases have reported vaping cannabis products, such as THC, or nicotine products, although no single e-cigarette product or device has been consistently identified in all cases, according to officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Symptoms of severe pulmonary disease include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and fatigue.



Symptoms develop anywhere from over a few days of use to weeks of using e-cigarettes, health officials said.