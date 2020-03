SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) Shelby County Officials are searching for a missing 18-year-old girl.

authorities say Kaylah Amairi Washington was last seen in the area of Chelsea.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Matt Smith at (205) 670-6255 or msmith@shelbyso.com. You can also call 911.