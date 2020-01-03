Missing Shelby County Juveniles found safe

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) UPDATE 3:00 p.m.- The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says both juveniles have been located. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the public for their assistance in sharing this information to help locate them safely.

2:00 p.m. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teens and they need the public’s help in locating them.

Authorities say 16-year-old Matthew Casey is about 6′ 3″ and 195 pounds with brown hair. And 14-year-old Makenzi Burdett is 5’5′ and 100 pounds with brown hair.

Shelby County Officials say that they may possibly be in a marroon four-door sedan in the Chelsea area.



If you have any information on where these two juveniles could be please call Investigator Mullins at 205-670-6171 or email at bmullins@shelbyso.com