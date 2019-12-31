MISSING ALERT: Madison Police searching for two missing juveniles

MADISON, Ala. (WIAT) The Madison Police Department needs your help in locating two missing juveniles.

Police are searching for 11-year-old Cyrus Springfield. He is 5’2″ and 125 pounds.



Authorities say Cyrus was last seen in the Madison area Dec. 30 at 10:30 p.m.



He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say they are also looking for Zachary Tyler Caton. He is 15 years old. 5’6″ tall, weighs 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans, and tan boots.

Authorities say he was last seen near Woodmere Court on a black and green bicycle.

Madison Police have not released a picture of 15-year-old Zachary. As soon as one becomes available we will update.

Anyone with information regarding these two missing juveniles please call the Madison Police Department at 256-722-7190.