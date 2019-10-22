Missing 5-year-old South Carolina girl’s body found in a landfill

SUMTER, S.C. (WIAT & WIS) — A 5-year-old South Carolina girl has been missing for a few months and now Sumter Police say they have found and identified her body.

Sumter Police say they received a call on the evening of August 5 about a body wrapped in a rug in an apartment. It was later determined that the body found was that of the mother of missing 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams. Sharee Bradley, who was found by a family member in her apartment, had been stabbed to death, police said.

Investigators have been searching a landfill for Nevaeh’s body off and on for months, and after 25 days,Nevaeh’s body was found.

Police believe 28-year-old Daunte Johnson, the mother’s boyfriend, stabbed the child to death and put her body in a dumpster.

Investigators immediately went to area landfills and tracked down garbage trucks that may have transported trash from dumpsters in the area of the crime.

Crews were recently back at the site on Screaming Eagle Road. On Friday, Oct. 18, police discovered human remains.

Those remains were DNA tested and determined to be little Nevaeh.



Police charged Johnson with both Bradley’s and Nevaeh’s murders prior to finding the child’s body. Investigators said they already had evidence suggesting she was dead.

Johnson is being charged with murder.

