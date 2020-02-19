Missing 23-year-old Fort Valley State body found hidden; person of interest in custody

Fort Valley, GA – (WIAT & CNN) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab has officially confirmed that the body recovered Tuesday was that of 23-year-old Anitra Gunn.



And now a person of interest has been arrested in connection to the investigation.

Authorities say the Fort Valley State University student was last seen on Valentine’s Day and was not heard from since.

The family of Gunn, called Police on Saturday because they had not heard from her in an “unusual amount of time,” according to the Fort Valley Police department.

Police say a woman’s body was recovered Tuesday night near the Peach and Crawford county line in central Georgia.



Authorities say Gunn’s car was found Saturday with a torn bumper near her apartment. As investigators worked the scene, police said that they wanted to speak to anyone who had the bumper.

According to Police, they found the bumper near her body about 150 yards off of a roadway.

Authorities say it looked as if someone had tried to hide her body with leaves and branches off the road in a wooded area.

(Courtesy: CNN)

Fort Valley Police say they have arrested 23-year-old DeMarcus Little, for criminal damage to property belonging to Gunn in an incident that happened on February 5th.

DeMarcus Little, 23 –

(Courtesy: CNN)



Police say Gunn’s apartment windows had been smashed, and the tires on her vehicle were slashed.

More charges could be filed.

Authorities say Little was the last person seen with Gunn before she went missing and he is being considered as a person of interest in the investigation.

According to the Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese, Little was Gunn’s boyfriend. Police have not released any further details about the condition of Anitra’s body at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.