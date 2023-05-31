BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men killed in an early morning crash on May 28 were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Wednesday.

According to the coroner’s office, 24-year-old Brayan Isacc Colindres-Turcios and 22-year-old Wilmer Jose Padilla were traveling eastbound on University Boulevard when the vehicle they were in collided into a concrete bridge pillar underneath the I-65 overpass. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m.

The coroner’s office said Colindres-Turcios was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.