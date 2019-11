(CNN & WIAT) They’re back!! Just in time for a 40-year Celebration! McDonald’s is celebrating 40 years of making children happy with their Happy Meals.

This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. McDonald’s reports financial earns on Tuesday, Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

To add to the celebration, the fast-food chain is bringing back some old-school Happy Meal toys for kids from this generation to enjoy.

Beanie Babies, The Hamburglar and Power Rangers are just a few of the retro toys that will be making a comeback.

If you want to grab one of the throwbacks, act fast because the toy lineup returns Nov. 7-11.