Mayor Woodfin, BSC Superintendent Dr. Herring host Birmingham Promise Apprenticeship Match & Signing Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) ” We are only as good as the promises we keep.” – Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin

And it is all about a bigger and brighter future for students within the Birmingham City Schools System.



Mayor Randall L. Woodfin and Birmingham City School Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring will host the Birmingham Promise apprenticeship match and signing day at the Birmingham Museum of Art Wednesday evening.



Nearly 100 Birmingham City School students will be matched with about 60 local employers as part of the next phase of the Birmingham Promise apprenticeship program.

Nearly 300 applicants across the school district submitted their information for consideration into the program.

WATCH: Birmingham Promise Apprenticeship Match & Signing Day: Mayor Woodfin & BSC Superintendent host

Students will be placed in semester-long apprenticeships starting in late January. During their apprenticeships, students will earn a living wage, high school academic credit, and have access to workplace and community mentors.

This is the second phase of the initiative, which started in the summer with a 7-week apprenticeship program for 23 students and 22 employers. The City of Birmingham’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity (IEO) and Division of Youth Services (DYS) have worked in close partnership with the school district to adapt this model for the academic year.

Complete list of the employers participating and for more information