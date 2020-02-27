Massive water main break causes flooding; rescue efforts underway in Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS – (WIAT, CNN & CBS) Rescue crews are on the scene of a massive water main break in Houston, Texas. Several vehicles are stuck in the high waters with people trapped inside.



According to Houston City leaders, several roads and freeways in East Houston are impacted by the massive flooding.

Drivers can be seen plowing through high water on all northbound lanes on IH-610 East Loop at Clinton Drive since around noon.

According to the Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner’s office, officials are looking into water rescues after receiving reports of several people being trapped inside of their vehicles.





















Most of the trapped vehicles are on in the area of 610 East Loop and Clinton Drive.



Houston authorities say this is the first time since Hurricane Harvey that they are having to deploy highwater rescue trucks to the area.

The cause of the water main break has not been determined at this time.