SPRING, Texas (WIAT) We are following breaking news of a 3-alarm fire at a Motel 6 in north Harris County, Texas.



WATCH: Fire crews battle a massive motel fire in Spring, Texas

Fire crews battle a massive motel fire in Spring, Texas BREAKING LIVE: Fire crews battle a massive motel fire in Spring, Texas. Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

The fire happened at Motel 6 located on Cypresswood Court in Spring, Texas Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say that two children have been taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Fire officials battled the flames and worked to get people and pets out.

Spring, Ponderosa and South Montgomery Fire crews are working together to get people and pets out, while putting out a 3-Alarm fire at a Motel 6 at Cypresswood and I45. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/zkNzgTnJj7 — Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) October 9, 2019

No word on what caused the fire. This is an ongoing investigation.